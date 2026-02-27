Indore DeepFake Scam: Online Scammers Withdrew Money Through ATM In Bihar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing investigation in the deepfake case in which cybercriminals duped parents of a ‘missing’ class X student of Rs 1.02 lakh, revealed that the money was withdrawn by the conmen from an ATM in Bihar.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya informed Free Press that to confuse the boy’s parents, the conmen had made the ransom call through VPN that displayed a UK number. However, the SIM card used in the crime was issued in Haryana. Further, bank account and ATM details are being gathered to identify the conmen.

Police suspect that a local person is also involved in this sensational cheating case, as the conmen made a video call to the victims only a day after the family had posted the boy’s photo seeking information about their missing child on the social media platforms.

After being scolded by his father, the class X boy left for his coaching centre and didn't return on February 2. When they could not find him, the family shared his photograph and phone number on social media, hoping someone would help. Later, they also lodged a missing person complaint at the MIG police station the next day. The next day, the parents received a video call from an unknown number. It was believed that the local person, who is associated with the online scammers gang, helped the gang leaders and shared the photo and information about the missing boy.

Actually, the boy had not been kidnapped and had gone to Sawariya Seth Temple in Rajasthan.