Indore: ​Decomposed body of missing youth found

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A highly decomposed body of a youth who was missing from his residence for the last two days was found in an isolated place in the Aerodrome police station area on Thursday. As the body was decomposed injury marks, if any, were not visible. Police have recovered a suicide note from his clothes, but it does not mention the reason behind the suicide.

According to the Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla, the deceased has been identified as Lalit Parashar, 42 year, a resident of Malharganj area. He was found dead on a ground near Bijasan Temple at around 9.30 am. The body was decomposed so the external injury marks could not be seen. When the body was sent for autopsy, the doctors recovered a suicide note from his clothes. In the suicide note, he mentioned that he is going to take such an extreme step of his own will. His family members should not be bothered. A similar note was also recovered from his house but he didn’t mention the reason for his suicide.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was missing from his place since Tuesday and the family members were searching for him. A missing person report was also registered by the Malharganj police the next day. Since then, he was being searched by the police. The police claimed that he committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. However, the exact reason for his death could be established only after the autopsy report. It is said that he was employed somewhere in Dollar Market in the city but after the lockdown he was unemployed. The police are taking the statement of his family members.

Youth from Hatpipliya found hanging in hotel

A 23-year-old youth, who was missing from his place in Hatpipliya in Dewas district, was found hanging in a city hotel under Khajrana police station jurisdiction on Thursday. According to the Khajrana police station in-charge, the youth identified as Gopal Jat, a resident of Hatpipliya was found hanging in a room of a hotel. The hotel staff informed the police soon after finding him hanging there. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be established yet. Police said that Gopal was missing from his house on Thursday and his family members had informed the local police after finding him missing.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:40 AM IST