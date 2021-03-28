​​Indore: Day Care centre at MGM ​​to give​ Remdesivir in bid to reduce pressure on hospitals ​

Indore

With an aim to ​reduce​ the burden on hospitals of the city, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has decided to start a ‘Day Care’ facility in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital to administer ​R​emdesivir injection to COVID patients.

It would be the first of its kind facility in the city in which patients need not get admitted for getting the injection dose.

According to Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, the patients with mild to moderate symptoms can get the life saving ‘Remdesivir’ in daycare facility.

“The facility will help in decreasing the burden of hospitals as patients with minimum requirement of hospitali​s​ation can be facilitated and they can go again for home isolation. Over 20 per​ ​cent beds would be vacated with the facility,” Dr Thakur said.

He also added that the patients with over 20 per​ ​cent of lung involvement require the drug which is proven life saving in COVID crisis. Many patients only get admitted to the hospitals to get the drug for five-six days. Hospital will also provide CT scan and blood tests facilities to the patients to know about the severity level of their disease.

Meanwhile, HoD of the Respiratory Medicine department in MGM Medical College Dr Salil Bhargava said, “Patients with fever and symptoms of pneumonia with lung infection require Remdesivir.”

However, some of the doctors also raised concern over transportation of patients in daycare facilities as it may spread the infection to others while coming to the hospital.