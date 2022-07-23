Indore: DAVV to set-up Ayush college on 13 acre land in Bangarda

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya University, the top ranked university in the state, is going to open Ayush College on the land allotted to it in Bada Bangarda area.

The university administration has prepared proposal for setting up the college which will be placed before executive council for its approval.

The state government had allotted 50 acres land to the DAVV at Bada Bangarda in 2001 for setting up College of Medical Sciences. The plan was to run all types of medical courses including Ayush courses from the proposed College of Medical Sciences.

But it turned out to be a non-starter due to lack of funds. In 2012, the district administration had taken back possession of half the land and also threatened to take the remaining portion if the DAVV failed to set up the medical college.

After many rounds of talk, the district administration agreed to give 30 acres land for the college.

In 2014, the DAVV sent a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government for medical college project but it was returned to the university. The university was told that the DPR was based on setting up medical college in rural area but the proposed site comes under urban area. The government had sought a revised DPR from the university which it could not be sent till date.

Last year, the district administration told DAVV that it had taken back possession of the entire land allotted to the university failed to construct the medical college.

The administration had sought land on UTD campus for shifting police station and Shiva Temple, both located at Bhanwarkuan Square, and land for construction of an overhead watertank.

In return, the administration promised to give 25 acres of land to it for medical college. As of now, 13 acres have been given to the DAVV and remaining 12 acres will be given after a legal matter over the land is resolved.

The university has decided to start Ayush College on the land for now. The idea is that some blocks be built for Ayush College and when there will be funds then College of Medical Science could be set up on the same land.

“A proposal is being made to open an Ayush College of DAVV at Bada Bangarda. The Ayush college would later be upgraded as medical college once we have enough land and funds for doing so, " said Prof Renu Jain, vice-chancellor, DAVV

Committee formed

A committee has been constituted to see the scope for Ayush College at Bada Bangarda. Rector Prof Ashok Sharma, Dr DK Sharma of MY Hospital, Dr AK Dwivedi, Sri Aurobindo University registrar Dr Anand Misra, Dr Rajesh Sharma and deputy registrar Prajwal Khare have been appointed as members of the committee. As per information, the college will start with Ayurvedic, Homeopathy, Unani, Naturopathy courses. After approval from Executive Council, the university will appoint a nodal officer for the college.