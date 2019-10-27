Indore: DAVV to prepare unified syllabus of five disciplines

Indore: Department of Higher Education (DHE) has entrusted Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) the responsibility for preparing unified syllabus of five streams including management, commerce, mathematics, and computer science.

For making the syllabus job oriented and as per requirements of today, the DHE has directed the university to take advice of industries, subject experts from other institutions also.

Till last year, board of studies of the university used to prepare new syllabus in two to three meetings.

But this year, the DHE has directed to make syllabus preparation a three month exercise.

The university would have to hold workshops with representatives of industry and subject experts for designing new syllabus.

The record of workshops and meetings have to be kept by the board of study and the same has to be provided to the DHE as a proof that a rigorous exercise was carried out for preparation of the syllabus.