Indore: DAVV to hold special exams for Guru Gobind Singh Law College students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will hold special examinations for students of beleaguered Guru Gobind Singh Law College who previously had not taken the examination as their institute was derecognised.



Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that the third-semester exams of Guru Gobind Singh Law College students would be held from April 28.

He stated that their exams would be held in offline mode.

However, the students are demanding exams in online open book mode stating that their counterparts had previously given exams in the same mode.



Highlighting various irregularities, DHE had withdrawn recognition to Guru Gobind Singh Law College on August 13, 2021 and directed DAVV to shift students of this college to other institutes.

The following day, DAVV had disaffiliated the college citing withdrawal of recognition by the DHE.



Following orders by DHE, DAVV had transferred 55 students in LLB third semester and 57 students in the fifth semester in November 2021. The university was to hold their and other law students' exams from January 18.



DHE, however, had given a shocker to DAVV two days before the commencement of the exam by stating that the process of shifting Guru Gobind Singh College students to other colleges should be suspended.

This order has put DAVV in a fix as it had already transferred the students of Guru Gobind Singh College to other colleges.



The university had allowed the shifted students to take exams from January 18 but later suspended their exams citing technical reasons.



The university stated that the exams were suspended for students of Guru Gobind Singh College as they were allowed to appear in the third-semester

exams but they had not taken the first and second semester exams.

They were directly appearing in third-semester exams as their counterparts in other colleges had reached that level. Guru Gobind Singh college students were left behind as they were denied first and second semester exams due to de-recognition of their college.



The same was the case with fifth-semester students of Guru Gobind Singh College. They had not taken third and fourth-semester exams but had become eligible for fifth-semester exams only because their counterparts from other colleges had reached that level.



Now, DAVV has decided to first hold third-semester exam for Guru Gobind Singh College. “We are going to expedite exams of Guru Gobind Singh College so that they can catch up with their counterparts in other colleges fast,” Tiwari said.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:25 PM IST