Indore: DAVV to destroy defective marksheets, to print new ones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which has reprinted nearly 35,000 defective marksheets of the first-year exams of traditional undergraduate courses, is going to destroy the defective lot and print new marksheets.

Initially, the university had thought of taking corrective measures but they decided against it when they realised that the legality of the corrected marksheets (if distributed) would be challenged.

The defective marksheets lacked columns for mentioning the date of release of results and the pattern of exams undertaken by the student (regular or private).

After detecting these shortcomings in the marksheets, the authorities were in a state of dither.

While some officers were of the view that seals mentioning the pattern of exam and the date of release of results should be put on these defective marksheets, others objected saying that the move may put the authenticity of the academic award under question.

However, the university’s top officials have now made up their minds that they can’t put the students at the receiving end, so destroying the defective lot and printing new marksheets is the only way forward.

“We will do away with defective marksheets by destroying them and print a new lot of marksheets,” said an official wishing anonymity.

He said the defective marksheets need to be destroyed as they are important academic documents which can be misused.

Deputy registrar (exam and confidential) Rachna Thakur said that they haven’t received the orders from vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain as yet. “We will act as per the orders,” she added.

