Indore: ​DAVV to decide mode of exam for UTD students

Indore

While it ordered for holding exams for colleges students in offline mode, Department of Higher Education (DHE) left it up to the universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, to decide the mode of exam for students studying in university teaching departments.

“On the basis of availability of resources and number of students, universities can decide whether they have to conduct first and second semester exams of post-graduate students in online or any other mode,” a DHE order stated.

It reiterated that the first and third semester exams of PG students of colleges will be held in offline mode.

Exams will be held in examination centre with 50 per cent occupancy so that social distancing among students can be ensured.

DAVV is commencing third-semester exams of traditional postgraduate courses from December 22.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:43 AM IST