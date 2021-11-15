Indore: DAVV set to go global with four online programmes

Indore

The long-pending dream of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) to have foreign nationals as its students is all set to come true but with a little twist. As of now, foreign nationals won’t be coming to DAVV campus. Rather, the university will reach out to them.

The lone Grade A+ accredited university in the state is all set to go global with four online postgraduate courses, including two MBA programmes.

As it is a Grade A+ accredited university, DAVV has got approval from University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer MBA (HR, Marketing & Finance), MBA (Energy Management), MA (Sociology) and MA (Economics) courses through online mode.

Besides, the coordination committee, the apex body of higher education in the state, has also approved ordinances of the above-mentioned programmes in online mode.

“Now, we can admit students across the world. The students pursuing online programmes won’t have to come to the university campus for attending lectures in offline mode. They can take online classes from wherever they are,” said Prof Pratosh Bansal, director of the Centre for Distance and Online Education at DAVV.

However, Bansal clarified that the students enrolled for online courses will have to go to a designated centre for writing exams. For that university would have to hire a software partner that has a global reach.

“Not only for exams but we require software partner for multiple roles – right from online promotion of programmes to redressal of queries, from student acquisition to preparation of video lectures,” said Bansal. He added that the role of the agency will be only of a service provider.

The university has invited invite bids from agencies on revenue sharing basis for setting up technical, academic and support infrastructure for development, launch and management of online with zero capital expenditure (no upfront cost) by the DAVV.

Foreigners’ passport number for admission

DAVV would seek a unique identification number for admission. Foreigners wishing to pursue online courses offered by DAVV will have to provide their passport numbers. In the case of Indian students, Aadhar number will be accepted for admission.

Major roles of software agency …

---Will do online promotion of DAVV online programmes

--- Will do students acquisition

--- Will prepare video lectures from the content provided by DAVV experts

--- Will make a payment gateway. Fee will be deposited directly in DAVV account

--- Run a call centre 24x7 for clearing students doubts

--- Develop Learning Management System in compliance with UGC Regulations

--Create Internal Assessment Mechanism

--Provide Apprenticeship and Placement Support

-- Provide technical support for Academic Bank of Credit

DAVV clarifies

--Like MP Online, the agency will give a global window for submitting application forms. Admission will be confirmed only by the DAVV as per the Ordinance.

--Unlike MP Online, fees will be deposited in the account of DAVV.

--- Role of the agency shall be only be restricted to providing services

