Indore: ​DAVV seeks info from colleges on Kashmiri, foreign students

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has written a letter to affiliated colleges asking them to provide information on Kashmiri and foreign students, admitted by them.

The university has directed colleges to provide name, course, mobile number, temporary address, permanent address and other details of Kashmiri and foreign nationals who have taken admission in their institutes. The colleges have been given December 15 deadline.

Every year, the colleges have to details of Kashmiri and foreign students to DAVV and the nearest police stations.

However, the responsibility of their safety remains with the colleges.

From August to November, students have been admitted to colleges this year. The admitted lot contains students from Jammu and Kashmir. Chances are that some foreign nationals too have taken admission in colleges under DAVV.

DAVV dean (student welfare) LK Tripathi said that the information related to Kashmiri and foreign students have to be shared with the university, department of higher education and police for their protection.

He also said that the mobile numbers of the members of anti-ragging committee, principals and professors have to be made available to them so that they can contact them in need.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 01:14 AM IST