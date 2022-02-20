Indore: DAVV puts law first semester exams on hold over recognition issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has put on hold first semester examinations of law courses, which were to start from February 28, after the issue of recognition from the Bar Council of India (BCI) cropped up. The law colleges have recognition for a plain course while the affiliation is for an honours course. The affiliation is granted to the colleges by DAVV whereas recognition is given by BCI.

On application by the college, DAVV grants affiliation after ensuring they have the required faculty and infrastructure to run the course. The colleges obtained affiliation for the honours course from DAVV but applied for recognition at BCI for the plain course. For the past many years, this was happening and DAVV was turning a blind eye to this issue. It would give away honours degrees to law students even when as per BCI rules they were students of plain courses.

This practice would have continued if National Education Policy (NEP)-2022 were not implemented in the state. The NEP-2022 makes a distinction between plain degree courses and honours degree courses. This prompted DAVV to ask colleges to bring recognition for honours courses.



Only one out of 16 colleges have recognition for honours course

There are about 16 colleges under the wings of DAVV but only one of them have recognition for an honours course from BCI, sources in DAVV said.

They said that three colleges claimed they would get recognition for the honours course in a week, whereas 12 others stated they have applied.

The university has issued notices to the law colleges asking them to furnish a letter of recognition for honours courses within 10 days. Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari stated that once they receive recognition letters from colleges, the fresh exam schedule will be released.



All for saving money

BCI charges Rs 5 lakh for recognition for an honours course and Rs 2 lakh for a plain course. To save Rs 3 lakh, the colleges would obtain affiliation for an honours course from DAVV but will take recognition for the plain course. BCI lost several crores as this DAVV turned a blind eye to this issue. Some students leaders lodged complaints about this financial bungling by colleges with DAVV but to no avail.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:21 AM IST