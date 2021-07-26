Indore: DAVV VC orders probe into B.Ed marks of a student scoring one-less after NSUI protest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vice chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Ranu Jain, has ordered an inquiry into the results of a girl student who scored 399 marks out of 400 in the first semester of B Ed examination.

The activists of NSUI led by Mahak Nagar and Vikas Nandwana gathered outside the RNT Marg campus of the university on Monday and raised the irregularities committed by the university officials.

The DAVV officials, however, said that the Gujarati Samaj BEd College had allotted the marks.

Therefore, they cannot do anything about it, the officials said.

Jain ordered an inquiry into the matter and directed examination department not to release the mark-sheet of the student concerned until the probe is over.



Gujarati Samaj BEd College gave 399 marks out of 400 to Deepti Koolwal in the first semester of B Ed examination on the grounds of internal assessment.

Due to Covid-19 crisis, DAVV had decided to promote students on the basis of their internal assessment done their by colleges.

But some colleges handed out very high scores to their students. Gujarati Samaj BEd College granted 99.75 marks to Deepti in exam of BEd course which is is theoretical in nature.

The unique result has sent ripples through the university which has decided to call the assessment record of the student from her college.

After seeing the result, the university has also started considering the necessary changes in the evaluation system as such a high score would have never been possible in the regular examination system.

Following Covid-19 crisis, the university did not conduct examination in many courses, including BEd programme.

The colleges were given the right to send the marks of BEd first semester to the university after doing internal evaluation of students. Marks were sought from the colleges on the basis of three theoretical papers and two practical papers.

On receiving the marks from colleges, the university prepared marksheets and declared the results.

After the results are out, the university officials were shocked to notice that Deepti scored 399 marks out of 400 marks.

Dr Laxman Shinde, a member of the university's examination committee and faculty with School of Education, had told Free Press that in his entire career, he has never seen or heard anyone passing getting 99 percent or more in BEd course.

“The result indicates that the student was handed out 100 per cent marks in all subjects barring one. In one subject, she was handed out 99 marks out of 100 marks,” he had added.

Such a result is considered almost impossible in BEd as the subjects taught in this teacher education programme are related to social science and are theoretical in nature.

Gujarati Samaj BEd College principal Dr Kiran Dammani had defended results of Deepti saying is a brilliant student. “She did not miss a single online class. One should not be surprised if someone writes exam well and gets full marks. Why undermines somebody’s brilliance,” she had said.