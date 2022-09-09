Indore: DAVV loses brilliant lot to colleges, thanks to CUET

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Due to the inexplicable delay in conducting the common university entrance test (CUET), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ accredited university in the state, will lose many brilliant students to colleges in the state.

By the time DAVV will start the ​admission process for filling seats in its self-finance courses, around 20 per cent syllabi of students admitted in colleges will be over.

The colleges, which usually saw the talented lot going to DAVV, have had the last laugh this year, thanks to the National Testing Agency (NTA) which could not ensure holding the CUET before July. While results of CUET for UG courses are still awaited, entrance exam for PG courses is still underway.

Meanwhile, meritorious students, who wanted to take admission in DAVV teaching departments, got themselves enrolled in colleges due to delay in CUET.

Admissions in around 45 self-finance courses offered by DAVV teaching departments are to be done through CUET. DAVV is the lone university which is participating in CUET from Madhya Pradesh.

While all rounds of centrali​s​ed online counselling for admission to colleges are over​, ​​DAVV continues to wait for release of the CUET (UG) results​. The​​ ​CET results are expected in mid-September.​

“NTA will declare results of CUET (UG) in a week or so. Soon after results are declared, we will open registration window for CUET (UG) counselling for students,” said CUET-2022 coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Much before CUET counselling commences, all rounds of admission in colleges are over and classes are underway. “For students, DAVV could not be a choice due to delay in conducting CUET,” said student leader Abhijeet Pandey.

BOX// Act now if you haven’t registered for MBA counselling

If you have taken the common management admission test (CMAT) but haven’t registered for centralised online admission counselling for MBA courses so far, act now. Sunday is the last date for registering in the first round of MBA counselling. After the first, there will be three more rounds. First two rounds are only for CMAT candidates. In last two rounds, non-CMAT candidates can also participate in counselling.