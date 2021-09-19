Indore: DAVV loses brilliant lot to colleges as CET results get delayed

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ accredited university in the state, has lost many brilliant students to colleges, all thanks to the “unexplainable delay” in releasing the common entrance test (CET) results.

By the time the DAVV will start the admission process for filling seats in its self-financed courses, the enrolment window in traditional colleges will be shut. The colleges, which always see the talented lot going to DAVV, will have the last laugh this year.

While DAVV had held registrations for CET – a gateway to admission in 41 self-financed courses – from July 20 to August 11, Department of Higher Education (DAVV) had commenced its centralised online admission counselling from August 1.

While two rounds of centralised online counselling for admission to colleges are over, the third and final round will be completed by September 30. The CET results have not been declared by National Testing Agency (NTA), contracted to hold the CET-2021, so far.

“NTA will declare results of CET in four to five days. Soon after results are declared, we will open registration window for CET counselling for students. CET counselling will commence in the first week of October,” said CET-2021 coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

Before the CET counselling will commence, the final round of centralised online counselling for colleges will be over. That means students, who were thinking of taking admission in DAVV, would have no choice but to confirm their admission in the colleges.

“This situation will arise in all self-financed courses, barring MBA programmes, of DAVV. Admission to MBA colleges will continue till October 20. So students will have the choice in DAVV and B-schools for MBA courses,” said Vishshit School of Management director Dr SM Anas Iqbal.

CLC admission details to be uploaded daily from Sept 25 to 30

Admission details of college-level counselling (CLC), which will commence on September 25 for post-graduate courses and on September 26 for undergraduate programmes, would be uploaded on epravesh website daily.

DHE had instructed colleges to grant admission to students on the basis of their merit in the common merit list. The common merit list will be released by DHE on the basis of students’ marks. “For transparency in admissions, the details of all students granted admission in CLC round are to be uploaded on the epravesh website on daily basis,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

