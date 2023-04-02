Indore: DAVV issues 6K marksheets with wrong names of colleges

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two months after it printed 35,000 defective marksheets that did not have the pattern of exam or date of release of the results printed in them, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya – the lone Grade A+ accredited state-run university of Madhya Pradesh – made another blunder in a new lot of around 6,000 marksheets.

This time, the university botched up the names of colleges in the marksheets. As per information, the university made mistakes in marksheets of students belonging to as many as eight colleges that have been detected so far. “That’s the known information as of now. We have come to know about mistakes in the names of colleges mentioned in the marksheets of students belonging to eight colleges,” said an official of DAVV, wishing anonymity.

The official stated that the colleges had informed the university about the goof-up after which the university decided not to release marksheets of the students from the affected colleges.

Since New Education Policy 2020 was implemented in the institutions of higher learning in the state, the DAVV is committing one mistake after the other. Initially, the results were not prepared as per the NEP-2020. After the release of the results in September last year, the university had to withdraw the results of UG first year and had to release the revised results later on.

Nearly four months after that, when the university was about to release the marksheets of first year, it was learnt that the Computer Centre of the DAVV had printed around 35,000 defective marksheets which lacked the pattern of exams (private or regular exams) and date of release of results.

The university later put a seal mentioning date of release of results and issued the marksheets. As marksheets reached colleges, eight of them approached the university saying that there were mistakes in the names of the colleges.

It was learnt that there is a mistake in the name of even Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College. In the marksheets of students of this college, the name of the college is mentioned as GACC which is the older name of the college.

Exam controller Prof SS Thakur said that they had detected the mistake and had issued notices to nodal officer of DAVV at MP Online and Computer Centre in-charge asking why action should not be taken against them for the blunder.