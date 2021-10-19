Indore: ​DAVV gears up for new results' software for implementing NEP

Indore

While the state government has announced the launch of New Education Policy (NEP) in institutions of higher education in the state, the execution part lies with universities.

The leading university of the state, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has geared up for preparing a new result software. The new software is a must for preparing students' results in accordance with NEP.

It will have to prepare results keeping students credits in major and minor subjects, and electives.

The decade-old results' software of DAVV had developed a technical snag in March. For many, results could not be prepared due to the sang. At that very time, the DAVV had got approval from its executive council for new software.

A tender with specifications for new software was also floated but the same was cancelled after DHE announced the launch of NEP in the state.

The DAVV decided to get a new software prepared which could prepare results as credits fixed in the NEP.

During the past few days, the university saw a presentation by different companies. Now, it is going to float tenders probably in November and work on preparing new software will start in December.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari confirmed the development. “We want new software as early as possible so that our staff can be trained for preparation of results through it,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 09:00 PM IST