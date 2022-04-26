Indore: DAVV fixes maximum limit of PhD thesis to 400 pages

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students perusing doctoral degree courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) will not be able to write their thesis in more than 400 pages.

In order to check the practice of lengthy thesis writing, the executive council of DAVV has fixed the page count.

EC member Mangal Mishra said that the university’s apex body has also made it mandatory for the students to write on both sides of the page. Generally, the candidates write their thesis on one side of the page and leave the turn side blank.

But now they will have to write on both sides of the pages.

