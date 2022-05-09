Indore: DAVV ​eyeing to be ​country's​​ '​Energy University Role Model​'​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

If all goes to plan, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the only Grade A+ accredited university in the state, may become ​'​Energy University Role Model​'​ in the country.

L&T Power Transmission & Distribution​ Company​ has proposed a project to build the foundation and pathway for DAVV to become ​​Global Energy University Role Model.

The project is conceived to be ​a ​multi-year program​me​ with two major work tracks. First work track ​'CIEMP'​ will begin with the blueprint development of DAVV​'s​ Energy Master Plan for achieving the goal of building a resilient, economical, optimally sustainable green energy campus.

The second work track ​'SGISPEER​'​ will focus on technology and services research in the domain of electric power smart grid solution components with focus on power electronics education and research.

"The project is aimed at building technology and solution components for reducing ​the ​cost of electricity, improving energy sustainability and resilience and developing ​the ​next generation ‘Energy University ​R​ole ​Model,’ DAVV vice​-​chancellor Prof Renu Jain said.

Director of college development council at DAVV, Dr Rajiv Dixit said that the university is excited about the project. “A senior officer of L&T, Jayant Kumar is going to present a proposal before the DAVV on Tuesday,” he added.​​

Having its own green policy, DAVV has been working towards making its campus eco-friendly. It has installed solar energy panels on rooftops of most of its department ​buildings ​to reduce its dependency o​n​ non-renewable sources of energy, ​and ​the university is also increasing greenery on UTD campus.

L&T Power Transmission & Distribution ​Company ​has extended an identical proposal to IIT Indore as well.

