Indore: Darkness at noon, downpour till dusk

With this, city recorded a total of 210.6 mm rainfall in this season so far

Rains also pulled down the mercury to 30 degrees Celsius which was hovering over 33 degrees Celsius

THURSDAY FORECAST

Max temp: 30 C

Thunderstorm

Humidity: 82%

Precipitation: 80%

Wind speed: 11km/hr

Finally it rained after a short dry spell. The much-awaited rains lashed the city on Wednesday and brought smiles on the faces of denizens and farmers as well. It started raining from noon and continued till late evening in many areas of the city.

Many parts of the city were waterlogged including major roads of the city. According to Regional Meteorological Department, city recorded 17.2 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm on Wednesday. With this, the city recorded a total of 210.6 mm (8.29 inches) rainfall in the current season.

It began with drizzling in some parts of the city on Wednesday morning and by evening, the clouds opened up inundating several roads of the city.

As the showers stopped at 5 pm, two-wheeler borne riders, who took cover following rains, came on to the roads in large numbers causing traffic snarls. Waterlogged roads compounded the woes of the commuters.

The rains also provided relief to the people from increasing humidity and itchy weather. Farmers too heaved a sigh of relief who have planned to sow the new crop. Rains also pulled down the temperature to 30 degrees Celsius which was hovering over 33 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 30.4 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature was recorded 25 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above the normal.