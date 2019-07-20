Indore: Dal Mill owners urge Nath to save 650 units from Mandi tax

Indore: The delegation of Dal Mill owners met Chief Minister Kamal Nath and urged him to extend the exemption period of Mandi tax on pulses. They said if this will not be done then over 650 Dal Mill units of the state will reach on the verge of extinction.

A delegation of the All-India Dal Mill Association led by its president Suresh Agrawal met the chief minister in Bhopal on Thursday. The delegation apprised the chief minister of the problems being faced by them and demanded to extend the period of Mandi tax exemption.

After the meeting, Agrawal informed that last year from August 1, the state Government has extended the exemption on levy of Mandi tax on pulses for one year, which is going to expire on July 31.

From August 1, the Mandi tax will be levied on pulses at the rate of 1.70% to total purchase made from outside the state.

He urged the CM to continue the exemption.

Briefing about the condition of the units, Agrawal said, “Actually if the state charge Mandi tax from us then it is a double taxation because Mandi tax is charge on the pulses purchased from outside the state, whereas the state government has already charged the mandi tax.”

He said “the levy of the tax is unjustified, because, pulses are being brought to the state to continue operation of the mills, which ultimately gives revenue to the state and also jobs.

“There are more than 650 units which are operational in the state, including 150 which are running in Indore district,” he added.

The mill owners brings pulses, including moong, Urad, Arhar, and others production of which is less in the state to fullfill the public demand. “Therefore, we purchase pulses from outside the state and also have to import.”

Agrawal said, “from 2001 to 2006. we got exemption in Mandi tax continuously for 5 years. From 2006 to 2009. it was given for three years. In the subsequent years, state government extended the exemption every year. We are demanding that exemption should be given once for five years so that units could focus only on their production.”

Suitable solution to be found

In response to the demands of the delegation, Chief Minister Kamal Nath assured them that he would examine the demand through the officers. Thereafter the suitable solution will be find.