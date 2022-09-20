Indore: Customs dept destroys drugs worth Rs 11.54 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Customs department destroyed seized drugs worth Rs 11.54 cr, that includes 108.177 kg hashish and 3067.70 kg ganja. The drugs were destroyed following court orders in a cement factory.

For the disposal of the seized drugs the city based office of Commissioner of Customs, Customs Commissionerate MP constituted a high level Drug Disposal Committee (HLDDC) comprising additional commissioner, Customs Indore, joint director, DRI Indore, deputy director, DRI Bhopal and assistant commissioner, Customs Indore for the disposal of the seized drugs.

For the destruction of the seized drugs NDPS Court, Narsinghpur and Sagar had passed the order on March 24, 21 and May 5, 2021 respectively.

According to official information released here on Tuesday, both the illegal seized drugs valued at approximately Rs.11.54 cr. were lying in the safe custody of Inland Container Depot (ICD) Mandideep. The HLDDC decided to destruct the seized and confiscated hashish and ganja by incineration at the appropriate place after due diligence with State Pollution control Board.

Following the permission of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) the destruction of the drugs were made in Heidelberg Cement Factory located in Damoh district on September 15.

‘The information was shared with the police headquarter for the safe conveyance of seized drug to the designated premises. Further, the said seized drug was shifted to the factory premises on September 15 under the escorting of State police officers.

Thereafter, the drugs were disposed of in the smelter of the factory in the presence of officers of Customs Commissionerate, officers of DRI, officers of Pollution Control Board, manager of factory premises & local police officers.