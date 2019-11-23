Indore: Cummins Turbo stands winner of Young Managers competition

Indore: In the 25th IMA Young Managers competition Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd was the winner. First Runner Up was John Deere India Pvt. Ltd. Five teams of prominent private sector companies participated in the completion.

Indore Management Association (IMA) organised the 25th Young Managers Competition (YMC) at Daly College Business School Campus on Saturday.

In YMC 2019, the corporations and the industry experts participated to elaborate their innovative ideas on USD 5 Trillion Economy. The major focus of the presentations was on the primary sector of the country. The issues like constructing equipment, supply of resources, agriculture, tech innovation, banking, finance, changes in management, construction, manufacturing, retail, global trade, telecommunications, informational technology & artificial intelligence were raised by the participants. Overall the focus was on the theme, ‘USD $5 Trillion Economy: Vision to Reality’.

Sushil Dubey, executive council member, IMA, briefed about YMC and informed that it is organised every year for working executives of the companies in order to hone their managerial skills, improve their presentation ability, improve their thought process and research methodology. He also emphasised that the biggest advantage of YMC is that here professionals can learn to a great extent from the viewpoints of others.

The chief guest of the event Vijay Menon, chief national mentor, Caterpillar Corporations said that invention should be the reutilization of resources and it should be profound and unique. It should be simple to grasp and understand and easy to use. He said that culture is the key to reach the USD 5 Trillion Economy, unless and until we adapt our own culture, we will face economic crisis. He said that Indians go for tourism to foreign but they don’t even know about their own heritage, not even they visited their nearby states. So we need to adapt our own culture & utilize it for $5 Trillion Economy. He praised IMA for taking the initiative to organise YMC which is an important driver to bring together innovative ideas and perspectives of various professionals.

Winner of competition:

-Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. Team members Akash Shrivastava, Ruchi Jain, Rishi Singh, Dheeraj.

-First Runner Up John Deere India Pvt. Ltd. Team-Vaibhav Shrivastava, Sandeep Verma and Ankit Goswami.

-Second Runner Up John Deere India Pvt. Ltd. Team-Gunisetti Sai Ratna Sri, Sohil Changan, Sharath Udupa.

Companies participated:

John Deere India. Pvt. Ltd.

VE Commercial Power Trains Ltd.

Cummins Turbo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tata International.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd.