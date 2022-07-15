Indore: CUET (UG) exam on online mode starts today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)], a gateway to after-school courses offered by 90 universities -- including all central varsities and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, is going to start on Friday.

National Testing Agency will conduct the exam online from July 15 to August 20 (excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations) at different examination centres located in 500 cities, including Indore, across India and 10 cities outside India.

The latest notice says that the CUET (UG) has been scheduled for approximately 14.90 lakh candidates, with approximately 8.10 lakh candidates sitting for the exam in the first slot and approximately 6.80 lakh candidates in the second slot.

The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities.

Reporting time and centre's address are mentioned in the admit card. Students have been asked to reach on time so that pre-exam formalities can be completed beforehand.

DAVV is the only university in the state which is participating in CUET (UG) to fill around 1500 seats lying vacant in nearly 25 after-school courses.