Indore Crime Diary: Shop owner, employee booked for modifying bike’s silencer; 2 arrested with stolen gold worth Rs 8 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a shop owner and his mechanic for allegedly modifying the silencers of the bikes, police said on Friday.

Traffic subedar Kazim Hussain Rizvi had received information that the silencers of the bike were modified at a shop named Rana Seat Covers in Chhoti Gwaltoli area. The team of traffic cops reached the spot and found that an employee was modifying the silencer of a bike. According to the officials, the shop owner’s name is Rajendra Singh Rana and his employee Rahul was changing the silencer of the bike. It was in violation of the CP‘s order so the shop owner and his employees were booked under section 188 of the IPC at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station.

Auto-rickshaw seized for violating traffic rules

A team of traffic cops seized an auto-rickshaw for violating traffic rules. DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain while patrolling the area spotted an auto-rickshaw driver while he was dropping passenger by violating traffic rules near Pipliyahana Square. Later, he informed the subordinates to take action against the rickshaw driver. The team of traffic subedar Chandresh Maravi, stopped the rickshaw and found that the driver was driving the rickshaw without a fitness certificate and insurance. The officials also found 3 RLVD challans against the rickshaw. The cops later seized the rickshaw.

2 arrested with stolen gold worth Rs 8 lakh

Police arrested two persons on Friday in connection with the theft from a locked house in Juni Indore. Stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh were recovered from them and further investigation is on.

According to the police, the theft incident occurred at a locked house in the area on April 14. The house owner along with his family members had gone to visit Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. The theft was discovered when the family members returned home.

Following investigation, police arrested two persons named Kirtan and Shankar, residents of Dwarkapuri area of the city. Following the lead given by the accused, the police have seized gold ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh from them. A bike and the tools used in the crime were also recovered from the accused.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:44 PM IST