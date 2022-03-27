Indore Crime Diary: Man found murdered near Super Corridor; Decomposed body of missing youth found in Ralamandal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was found murdered in an isolated place near Super Corridor under Aerodrome police station jurisdiction on Sunday evening. He was a herdsman and he had an argument with someone over some issue which led to the murder, police said. His body has been sent for postmortem.



According to the police, some passersby saw the body and informed the police around 5 pm. During the investigation, the deceased was identified as Mahendra Bhati (40), a resident of Gandhi Nagar. He was found dead in an isolated place and an injury mark was found on his temple. The police believed that he was attacked with an object by unidentified men following an argument between them over some issue.



Mahendra was a herdsman and was seen by the people roaming near the spot around 3.30 pm, and then he was found murdered. However there are no eyewitnesses, but police have rounded up some suspects. The deceased's brother identified the body.



His brother Parmanand said that he reached the spot after receiving information. He suspects that an unidentified person/persons killed his brother with a stone.



Decomposed body of missing youth found in Ralamandal

The decomposed body of a 20-year-old youth, who was missing for three days, was found in the Ralamandal area on Saturday night. After searching for him for two days, the family members registered a missing person complaint at Badgonda police station on March 25. The police have sent the body for autopsy to know the cause of death.



Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the deceased has been identified as Rahul Yadav (20), a resident of Panjariya village under Bargonda police station jurisdiction in Mhow. He was found dead near Ralamandal Sanctuary 1. The body was decomposed so the external injury marks, if any, could not be seen. A poison wrapper was recovered from near the body, so the police believed that he committed suicide, but are awaiting the post mortem report.



His brother informed the police that Rahul went missing from his place on March 23. His parents searched for him everywhere but could not find him. After two days, they reached Badgonda police station to lodge a missing report.



Based on his last location, the family members contacted the forest department officials and later Tejaji Nagar police station staff. After that, the police recovered his body from the Ralamandal area. Police are taking his family's statements

