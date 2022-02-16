INDORE CRIME DIARY: Cop helps doctor get back her phone left in autorickshaw; 2 nabbed carrying firearms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The olice helped a doctor to get back her phone which she had mistakenly left in an autorickshaw on Wednesday. Cops said that Dr Purvi Chaturvedi went to Janjeerwala Square on some work. She hired an auto from there back to her home. When she reached home, she realized that she had forgotten her phone and left it in the autorickshaw. She reported the incident to the Tukoganj police, who swung into action and immediately started a search for the auto. The police tracked down the mobile phone and found the auto. They recovered the lost phone and, within a few hours, handed it over to Dr Chaturvedi.

Cops arrest 2 men who were carrying firearms

The police arrested two men who were carrying firearms in the Sadar Bazar area. The police received a tip about two accused, Sunil Thakur and Shubham Bhorasi, carrying firearms with them with the intention of committing a crime in the area. The police team swung into action and traced the location of the accused and nabbed them. They confiscated the firearms from them and interrogated them. Cops said that they had a pistol and live cartridges in their possession.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:51 PM IST