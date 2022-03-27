Indore: Crime Branch returns Rs 1.41L to 5 fraud victims within hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch, on Sunday, returned Rs 1.41 lakh to five victims who had been duped by conmen a couple of days ago. The accused had posed as bank officials and stolen money after getting hold of the OTPs from the victims.

In the first case, a woman lodged a complaint that she had received a call from a person who called himself a bank officer and informed her that her insurance was active on her credit card. He took the OTP from the woman on the pretext of deactivating the insurance from her card account. Later, the woman found that Rs 27,000 had been spent on her credit card.

In another complaint, complainant Dheeraj said he received a call from a conman who said he was an official of RBL Bank. He said there were reward points on his card. On the lure of redeeming the reward points, the accused took the OTP from the complainant and managed to steal Rs 20,742 from his card.

In a third incident, complainant Sanjay stated that a person had contacted him for the generation of the PIN for his new credit card and stole Rs 37,370 from his card. The accused transferred the amount to an e-wallet.

When complainant Vinay Tomar was searching for the customer care number of SBI bank, he contacted a person. The accused introduced himself as a bank official and told the complainant that he could increase the credit limit of his credit card. The accused got hold of the OTP from the complainant and stole Rs 21,000 from his account.

In yet another case, complainant Danish informed officials of the Crime Branch that he searched for the customer care number of his bank and contacted the number. The accused got hold of the OTP from him and managed to transfer Rs 35,000 from his credit card.

All five complaints were handed over to the fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch. The officials contacted the officials of the e-wallets and the banks and managed to return the entire amount to the complainants on their cards.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:35 PM IST