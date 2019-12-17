Indore: Crime branch arrests 4 with 10 firearms, 8 cartridges

Indore: Crime branch on Tuesday arrested four accused including an illegal arm smuggler and a listed criminal in case of supplying, buying, and selling of illegal fire arms. As many as 10 fire arms and 8 live cartridges were recovered from them.

The smuggler arrested by the police used to purchase the arms from the Sikligars of Dhar, Barwani and Khargone and supply it to gangsters and criminals in Indore and nearby districts and also in other states.

According to police, acting on a tip off, they arrested Toofan Singh Kirade (40), resident of Sendhwa in Barwani district, from Rau circle with three country made pistols and two cartridges from his possession.

“During interrogation, the accused told them about Arvind Rajput (26), resident of Rangwasa, who used to sell arms to the gangs active in Shivpuri, Guna and Ashok Nagar. Rajput was arrested with a 12 bore and a 315 bore gun along with cartridges,” superintendent of police (Head Quarters) Suraj Verma said.

The smuggler Toofan also informed the police about two other accused to whom he had supplied arms - Salman Lala (23) and Manish Malviya (21), residents of Chhoti Khajrani.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that about 23 cases have been registered against Salman in MIG, Vijay Nagar, Palasia and Tukoganj police stations while 4 cases have been registered against Arun Malviya.

“Both the accused have also been arrested and we are interrogating them to get the information of the Sikligars and other buyers,” Singh said.