Indore: Covid-19 infection confines to 38 areas in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the daily cases of Covid-19 have dropped to 58, the infection of coronavirus has also been confined to 38 areas of the city.

Moreover, no area in the city spilled more than four cases except Scheme 54.

The hotspots during the second wave and third wave of Covid-19 i.e. Vijay Nagar and Mahalaxmi Nagar reported only two cases each.

Out of 38 areas, 29 areas were such from where only one case was found while five areas had two cases and one area had three cases.

Watch List:

However, the one case was also found from IIT-Indore, Military Hospital, Mhow, Daly College campus, and SAIMS campus.

There were nine cases in the list of positive cases which don’t have any proper address and couldn’t be traced by the health department.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:50 PM IST