Indore: COVID-19 case tally rises due to festive season

Indore: Due to the Diwali festivities, the number of testing of COVID-19 samples was decreased but to put a reciprocal effect on the rate of positivity as it increased to double in six days.

The rate of positivity was 4.26 percent on November 10 and it increased to 9.33 percent on November 14.

“Number of sample testing decreased as the department employees were on half day leave due to Diwali. We have again increased the number of samples and the testing would also be increased with an aim to contain the virus in limited area,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He added that there are chances of increase in cases as many of the people have stopped following COVID-19 norms.

“Markets were full due to festivities and people have started avoiding the norms due to decrease in cases,” the CMHO added.