Indore: Couple living apart for 20 years, reunite

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Understanding and forgiving are the major pillars that hold a marriage. One Stop Centre which is being run under the guidance of the women and child development department united two people who were staying apart due to petty grudges and misunderstandings.

A wife complained against her husband at the One Stop Centre saying that he has been living with his mother and brother in Ujjain for 20 years. The woman said, “When my daughter was young, I had come to Indore to get her treated, since then I am in Indore. I worked and took care of my daughter and nurtured her and got her married. My husband never incurred any expenses. Whenever I used to go to live with my in-laws, my mother-in-law used to taunt me”.

She added, “Whenever my husband came to Indore, my mother-in-law used to provoke him and call him back to Ujjain.”

The woman asked the department to take action against her husband and provide her with the expenses that she has been bearing for years and she also demanded an equal share of his property.

The issue was tackled by Alka Phanse, counsellor of the centre and Pallavi Solanki, administrator in-charge of One Stop Centre. After a brief counselling session, the couple was happily united and the husband committed to be with the family.