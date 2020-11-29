Indore: Couple booked for grabbing woman's house

Indore: A couple was booked for illegally occupying the house of a woman after the death of her maternal grandfather in MIG area on Saturday. The accused had prepared forged documents and they were living at the complainant's house for many years. They could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

According to the police, Nilofar, a resident of Sanyog Nagar had lodged a complaint with police that one Kailash Thakur and Sulochana had grabbed her house. Nilofar’s maternal grandfather was employed in a Mill in the city and was staying in Nehru Nagar. He had allowed Kailash Thakur to stay with him. After a few years, Nilofar’s grandfather passed away when Kailash allegedly prepared forged documents of the house and started staying there as a house owner. A woman named Sulochana was also staying with him in that house.

Nilofar’s mother had asked them to vacate the house on several occasions, but they didn’t do this. She also lodged a complaint with the police at that time, but no action was taken against the accused. After the death of her mother, Nilofar went to her grandfather’s house but the accused didn’t allow her to enter the house. She lodged a complaint with DIG after which the MIG police station in-charge was instructed to investigate the matter.

After the investigation, the police booked the accused and the further investigation is underway. The police said a search is on for the couple.