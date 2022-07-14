Indore Counselling botch: Few students get seats in 14 colleges, many others in none

Principals of private colleges hold a meeting over poor admission scenario at ICH on Wednesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking development, the department of higher education (DHE) allotted seats to some students in up to 14 colleges or courses even as thousands of other students were left disappointed as they failed to secure any berth through the “so-called” college-level counselling (CLC). The allotment of seats for the last phase of CLC round was made for admission to traditional courses offered by government and private colleges.

The allotment took many by surprise as some students got seats allotted in up to 14 colleges/courses, whereas thousands of other students missed “the admission bus”. This goof happened as the DHE changed the allotment formula in the last round of counselling.

In the DHE counselling, a student is allowed to fill 15 colleges/courses, priority-wise, at the time of registration. He/she would be allotted a seat in one of the colleges.

Till last year, the students would be allotted one college based on his/her priority list. But this year, the DHE apparently panicked by the poor admission scenario and allotted seats in more than one college or course in the last leg of counselling.

This year, the DHE had granted four rounds of counselling for admission to UG and PG courses. The first round was in the online mode and remaining three rounds were the CLC rounds. The CLC round, till last year, meant that colleges would grant admission to the students at their level. Unlike last year, this year, the DHE took up this responsibility. It would get registration and issue the merit and allotment list. This move goofed-up the allotment process.

Tisha Khemani had been trying to get a college of her choice from the first CLC round. In the third round of CLC, she did choice filling in 15 colleges for different course combinations. She was shocked to notice that she got admission in all the colleges which she chose, barring her first preference. Similarly, Vikesh Kushwaha was allotted seats in 7 courses out of nine combinations that he filled during registration. There is resentment among students and colleges, as well, over this faulty admission process.

College principals meet, seek 2 more CLC rounds

Expressing concern over the poor admission scenario, principals of private colleges met here on Wednesday and decided to seek more CLC rounds from the DHE. Interestingly, ABVP leaders also participated in the meet and extended support to their demand.

“Seats in many colleges are still lying vacant, so we want the DHE to grant two more rounds of CLC,” said Private College Principals’ Association president Rajeev Jhalani.

Association secretary Sachin Sharma said the DHE should give autonomy to the principal for grant of admission in additional rounds. “It should be the CLC and not DLC (Department-Level Counselling) round,” he added.

Minority colleges cry foul

Principals of minority colleges also attended the meeting and demanded scrapping of the “one minority student against one non-minority student” scheme for admission to their colleges.

“We were assured of scrapping of this scheme by higher education minister Mohan Yadav about 20 days ago, but the assurance has yet not been translated into action,” said Dr Narendra Dhakad, president, Minority Colleges’ Association.

