Indore: Corporation starts marking encroachments on Bypass

Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) started marking encroachments done in the control area of 45 metres on both sides of the Bypass.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected dhabas, restaurants, hotels, showrooms, marriage gardens, and other constructions built in the control area of the road and directed them to remove the encroachments or else she warned that she would be sending bulldozers.

Pal said that there is a provision in Master Plan to widen the service lane alongside Bypass in future due to increase in vehicular traffic, for which it is necessary to keep the land of the control area vacant.

Lately, IMC did a survey alongside Bypass and found more than 650 illegal constructions at dhabas, restaurants, hotels, showrooms, marriage gardens and other constructions.

Notices were issued to people who owned the illegal constructions seeking necessary documents. After checking the documents submitted by the owners, it was found that many constructions have been done without the permission of the IMC. Besides, the prescribed land use was also changed in some cases.

Pal said that the owners will have to remove the illegal constructions by themselves within a prescribed time limit.

“If they fail to do the needful, IMC removal gang will reach there and remove illegal constructions and free the encroached land,” she added.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 12:58 AM IST