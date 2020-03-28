Indore: Coronavirus set to take toll on MPPSC recruitments

Last year, it was poll code violation and this year Covid-2019 is all set to upset the recruitment process of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the state’s biggest government recruitment agency.

It does not seems that any of the remaining 15 exams (two already held) scheduled in year 2020 would be either be held or be held in specified time limit.

As per proposed exam calendar-2020, the state forest service and state service main exams-2019 were to be held in March and April respectively.

While the March is about to end and main exams for forest service has not been held, there is zero chance of MPPSC holding state service main exams in April.

There are two reasons for it. First OBC quota issue is still pending in court and its next date of hearing is in last week of April. Until the court verdict comes into the matter, the MPPSC won’t release results of preliminary exams held on January 12. And until, prelims results are announced mains can’t be held.

But now, Covid-19 has come into scene. Even if the verdict is out, the main exams won’t be held until the pandemic ends which does not appears to be ending soon.

It is because of this deadly decease, the MPPSC is not going to state engineering service exam scheduled in April.

Assistant geologist, mining officer and mining inspectors exams are also scheduled in May which are unlikely to be held in their given time frame because of the Covid-2019.

State service preliminary exam-2020 is scheduled for July which again would not be held in the specified time due to the same reason.

The deadly decease is likely to derail the entire recruitment-cum-exam calendar for year 2020.

Year 2019 exam-cum-recruitment was derailed due to poll code last year.