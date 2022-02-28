Indore: Cops take out cycle rally

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The Fit Police Hit Police campaign was started on Sunday morning in which the police officials cycled from Rajwada to Sirpur Lake.

The cycle rally was started by giving health drinks and buttermilk to all the participants from Rajwada. After this, the cycle rally reached Sirpur Lake from Rajwada via Jawahar Marg, Gangwal bus stand, Chandan Nagar. Fruits and fruit juices were served as refreshments to the policemen.

Senior police officials encouraged everyone about the importance of a healthy body. The rally was concluded with laughter yoga and the target of the upcoming cycle rally was also set. Around 150 police officers including senior police officers and Station House Officers of various police stations participated in the cycle rally.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:57 AM IST