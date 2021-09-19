Indore: Cops play good Samaritan, help elderly woman

Indore

The police played good Samaritan for an elderly woman by knocking some sense into her son and daughter-in-law who were misbehaving with her and refusing to pay for her upkeep.

Women police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that an 80-year-old woman approached the police station with a complaint that her son and his wife were not taking care of her. They were not giving food to her and also misbehaving with her.

TI Sharma and ASI Gauri Tiwari were instructed by the senior officials to counsel the son and daughter-in-law and make them mend their erring ways. The police called her son and his wife to the police station where they were counselled by the police. The police officers explained to them about the Senior Citizen Act and warned them that they are responsible for taking care of their elderly mother.

After the counselling, elderly woman’s son Ramesh and his wife Laxmi admitted their mistake and they apologised to the elderly woman. They assured the police that they would take car of their mother and also give her Rs 500 every month for her personal expenses.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:45 AM IST