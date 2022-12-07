Indore: Cops identify 10 students, no arrests till now 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police have identified as many as 10 students allegedly involved in a case of ragging of junior students in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College that took place about four months ago.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the anti-raging Act was registered against unidentified students over a complaint lodged by MGM Medical College administration, through an employee.

The medical college administration had lodged the complaint on the basis of an anonymous complaint of ragging forwarded to them by UGC according to which accused students had allegedly ragged their juniors by making them perform obscene acts.

“A detailed investigation has revealed clues to support the allegation that during ragging, some senior students would ask juniors to perform obscene acts and force them to follow some other directives,” Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi told media.

He added that 10 accused students have been identified, but they have not been arrested yet. The police have been given a deadline of December 15 to file a charge sheet in the case. A case of ragging was registered on July 24.

Meanwhile, the dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the police were yet to submit the list of students accused of ragging. "We will take action after getting the list of these students," Dr Dixit said and claimed that such incidents occurred outside the premises of the college and its hostels.