Indore: Cops, FSOs threaten us in name of sampling, adulteration, say traders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Angry traders of Siyaganj complained to the administrative and police officials that the police, as well as the food safety officers, demand bribes by threatening them of taking action under various provisions of the law.

The traders even asked the officials to let an IAS officer sit at one of the shops for a month to learn about the ordeals they are facing every day.

The traders made these complaints before the divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, collector Manish Singh, and additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria at the Residency where a meeting had been called to discuss this issue. Collector Manish Singh said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the complaints made by the traders.

All the senior officers assured that they would crackdown against any form of extortion by officials and appealed to the traders to lodge complaints against corrupt cops and food safety officers with names so that action can be taken directly.

However, the traders said making an official complaint is difficult as they would be targetted by the other officials, but said that if the senior officials can easily find out who is corrupt.

President of Siyaganj Traders Association and Ahilya Chambers of Commerce Ramesh Khandelwal said, “Siyaganj market is more than 100 years old and has its name across the nation. Unnecessary action by the police and food safety officers damaged the image of the market. We do not support those involved in contamination of food products or in tax evasion as we remove such traders from the association.”



Traders also informed that some of the cops threatened them alleging adulteration and sampling which doesn’t come under their jurisdiction but they make the traders sit in police stations for hours.

Meanwhile, collector Manish Singh said that police will not take samples from the shops without the presence of food safety officers. He said that they have taken action against the corrupt officials and will continue to take the same if traders lodge complaints.

OFFICIALSPEAK

Police cannot take samples

“Chief Minister has clearly instructed to ensure safety and provide ease of business environment to the traders. Police cannot take samples and if they learn about any wrongdoings, they will have to inform their seniors.”

Pawan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner

Action will be taken against guilty

“We will launch a probe over the complaints of traders being threatened by cops and to make them sit in police stations for hours. Action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Manish Kapooriya, Additional Commissioner of Police

Will ensure fear-free environment for traders

“We receive complaints that more samples are being taken from one place. We will ensure a fear-free environment for traders and will take action against those involved in wrongdoings.”

Manish Singh, Collector

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:03 AM IST