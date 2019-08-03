Indore: 'Congress will always remain strong in MP' Laxman Singh

Indore: Congress leader Laxman Singh on Saturday said party will defeat every no confidence motion brought against it.

“Our party will remain strong in MP,” said Laxman Singh, younger brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, while interaction with mediapersons at Indore Press Club on Friday.

When told that Congress government in the state has not done remarkably well in past eight months it has been in power, Singh said party leaders work hard but there exist many workers and officers in the government machinery who have different ideologies. “Executing the government’s schemes is in their hands. We wish that they will follow and execute our schemes actively,” Singh remarked.

Responding to a query on Congress’s defeat in Lok Sabha election, he said Modi factor played an important role but “somewhere Congress party leaders and workers were careless and took it lightly.” To a query that Congress party has no national president, he said it doesn’t matter much as the party is running government in five states firmly.

When asked whether he sees Digvijaya Singh as the next Congress president, he evaded a direct reply and said he (Digvijaya) is a good leader, he is a senior leader.