Indore: ​Congress running away from elections as their defeat is certain, says Narottam Mishra

Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused Congress of trying to delay the election and said they were running away from facing elections.

Talking to media on the sidelines of inspecting oxygen plants in three hospitals in the city on Thursday, Mishra said, “Congress leaders and their Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) are trying to stop the election. They are running away from elections and they have made amendments for avoiding the elections as they know that they will lose every election.”

He also added that panchayat is the smallest unit of democracy and elections are important for the same.

Commenting over the postponement of elections due to anticipated Covid-19 wave, Mishra said, “Nothing can be stopped on the basis of anticipation. Action would be taken as per the situation and the same goes with the decision of opening schools or not.”

The home minister had inspected the oxygen plants of Geeta Bhawan Hospital, Suyash Hospital, and Eminent Hospital and expressed his satisfaction over the facilities.

“We have now become self-reliant in generating oxygen. We have set up oxygen plants in Indore and the same has been set up in other districts. Now, we will not face any trouble with oxygen supply and we are in the condition of providing oxygen to others,’ Mishra said.

He also checked the oxygen saturation level generated by the PSA units.

Later, Mishra also visited Bombay Hospital to meet Minister Usha Thakur.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:45 AM IST