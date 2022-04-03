Indore: Congress protests against rising prices, inflation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National general secretary of the Congress Mukul Wasnik targeted the Union and state governments over the bincreasing inflation and said that the government had been giving ‘gifts’ to the people for their win in Uttar Pradesh by increasing fuel prices. He was addressing a rally organised by the District Congress Committee to protest against the increasing inflation at Sanwer on Sunday.

“The BJP fooled people in Uttar Pradesh and won the election on false promises. They hid their failure in handling the Covid-19 situation in the country and kept people away from reality,” Wasnik said.

District Congress president Sadashiv Yadav said the government had increased fuel prices by Rs 8 in the past 13 days which is showing its cascading effect on the prices of other necessary items, including rations, medicines, fertilisers, and others.

“The Union and state governments have been burning holes in people’s pockets as there is no relief from inflation after the elections in Uttar Pradesh,” Yadav said.

Various other leaders, including former minister Jitu Patwari, former MP Premchand Guddu, Kamleshwar Patel, MLAs Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel and Antar Singh Darbar also addressed the rally.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:19 PM IST