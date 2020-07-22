Indore: Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav tested COVID-19 positive

Indore: In another jolt of Congress’ campaign for bypolls in Sanwer constituency, district president of Congress Committee Sadashiv Yadav has also been tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

After Premchand Guddu, the party's possible candidate in Sanwer Bypolls tested positive, Yadav had isolated himself as he too had mild symptoms like cough and cold. “As he is having mild symptoms, he has been isolated at his home,” party leader Johar Manpurwala said.

In-charge of Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said, “Yadav was tested positive on Monday night. He has been kept in home isolation and we have been taking samples of people in his close contacts.” Meanwhile, city office bearers of the party circulated a message among party members to isolate themselves if they were in contact with Yadav in last few days.

Earlier on Monday, Premchand Guddu, party’s possible candidate in Sanwer Bypolls, was tested COVID-19 positive. Yadav was in close contact with Guddu and was campaigning door to door with him in Sanwer for last many days.

However, Premchand Guddu's son Ajit Borasi claimed that his father is asymptomatic and had through testing after coming in contact with a positive patient. “He was sent to hospital as a precautionary measure otherwise his condition is good. He will remain in isolation for 14 days,” Boarsi told media.