Indore: Cong takes a dig at BJP over expected fuel price hike

Indore

Congress leaders on Monday targeted the BJP government for the expected rise in fuel and oil prices on March 10.

City Congress spokesperson Vivek Khandelwal and Girish Joshi put posters across the city to 'congratulate' people in advance for the expected increase in fuel prices, and warned that diesel price will increase to Rs 120 and petrol price will cross Rs 125 per litre.

“Due to the ongoing elections in five states, the government has not increased fuel prices since November. Now the price of crude oil has crossed $118 per barrel and the government will show its frustration of their defeat in elections on March 10 by increasing fuel and oil prices,” Khandelwal said.

He added that the government’s lie has been exposed as they were blaming the international oil price for rising fuel prices before elections but they didn’t increase a penny in the last five months even though the international price of fuel increased.

“People are already burdened with increasing fuel prices and the edible oil is also at Rs 170 per litre which will increase to over Rs 200 after March 10 as the results of five assembly elections are announced. Government is busy in event management and they call people anti-national if they protest against inflation,” he added.

Congress has put such posters at Regal Square, Rajwada, Siyaganj, Chhawani and other places.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:48 AM IST