Indore: Cong demands recruitment suspension over OBC quota issue

Indore

Congress party on Monday demanded suspension of appointment process for filling vaccines in government offices until OBC quota issue is positively resolved. The party also demanded for raising OBC category income limit from Rs 8 lakh per annum to Rs 12 lakh per annum for availing benefit of reservation.

Lately Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court had ruled that it had stayed increase in OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent and government can go ahead with granting 14 per cent quota to OBC if wishes to do appointments.

Days after that, Congress workers led by their party president Vinay Bakliwal and state secretary Rajesh Choukse staged a demonstration outside divisional commissioner office alleging that the BJP led government did not keep its side strongly in the court.

They said that Kamal Nath led government had increased OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. “Some persons moved court in the matter but the Shivraj Singh led government could not defend increase in quota properly due to which stay on the notification was granted,” they alleged.

They submitted a memorandum in divisional commissioner’s office making scores of demands including caste based census in Madhya Pradesh.