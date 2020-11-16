Indore: Computer Baba sent to police remand for 24 hours

Indore: A local court on Monday sent self-styled godman Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba to police remand for 24 hours in a case pertaining to beating and threatening a man.

However, he was granted bail in connection with a case registered under SC/ST Act and other Sections of IPC at Gandhi Nagar police station.

Computer Baba was arrested in preventive action under Section 151 of CrPC when the district administration was removing encroachment from government land in Jamburdi Hapsi village near Indore on November 8.

The godman was booked in a fresh case and formally rearrested in jail, following a complaint from the secretary of a village panchayat under Gandhi Nagar police station area.

Computer Baba moved court habeas corpus for release from jail. The HC took up the case for hearing on Sunday.

Counsel of the petitioner, Ravindra Singh Chhabra informed the HC that SDM had ordered for release of Computer Baba on bank guarantee of Rs 5 lakh in Section 151 case.

Chhabra claimed that the bank guarantee was prepared but the authorities are not accepting it.

The HC said that the counsel of petitioner should appear before SDM Parag Jain at 12.30 pm on Sunday itself and furnish the bank guarantee enabling him to pass appropriate order in accordance with law.

“In case, the SDM creates any hurdle or objection… the petitioner shall be released on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 to the satisfaction of Jail Superintendent, Central Jail Indore,” the court ruled.

The High Court had also directed for presenting Computer Baba in lower court in connection with other cases on Monday.

The lower court was directed to take decision on his bail application on Monday itself.

Resultantly, Computer Baba was presented before judge Renuka Kanchan who granted bail to him in Gandhi Nagar police station case.

However, another court of judge Rakesh Patidar sent the accused on remand for 24 hours in beating and threatening case registered with Aerodrome police station.

He would be presented before in local court on Tuesday again after his remand is over.

Contempt petition to be filed:

Chhabra said that the Central jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhakre denied accepting Rs 50,000 for release of Computer Baba in connection with a case under Section 151 of CrPC despite the High Court ruling. We are going to file contempt petition against the jail superintendent.