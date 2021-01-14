Indore: Comprehensive development of city to start soon

Indore: The comprehensive development of the city would be started very soon.The entire planning is ready. Under the development plan, roads will

be widened, parking and traffic of the city reorganized, CCTV cameras

will be installed and water bodies will be restored. Also the action

against mafias will be intensified further.



The responsible leaders and top officers of the city present their

thought and plan about the city development in a high level meeting

held here on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Minister

Tulsiram Silawat.





The meeting was attended by MLA Mahendra Hardia, ADG Yogesh Deshmukh, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Collector Manish Singh, IG Harinarayan Chari Mishra, CCF CS Ninama, Forest Circle

Officer Kiran Bisen and other officials were present.



Silawat said, “Very effective action is being taken against mafias in Madhya

Pradesh especially in the city. Action should be given further push

against mafia. Chief Minister Chouhan has a pledge that Indore should

top the country with cleanliness as well as development and progress.

For this, the implementation of the five-year plan should be started

soon.

There is immense potential for development in the city and

district, and looking for them, make a far-reaching plan. Take up the

task of water conservation, such as deepening of ponds and their

restoration. Take large ponds in it and develop them as ideal water

body. He directed to prepare a plan for the development of the

Umrikheda sub-forest of the forest department located near the city.

He said that special attention should also be paid to the development

of Ralamandal.



MLA Mahendra Hardia: Development works are taking place at a very fast

pace in the city. Effective action is also being taken against mafia.

A plan for renovation of residential and commercial units in Nehru

Nagar and other areas of Madhya Pradesh Housing Board should be

prepared.



Divisional commissioner Dr. Pawan Kumar Sharma: The campaign against

mafias will be given more momentum. This campaign will go on to

completely eliminate the mafia. He said that the public transport

system will be made so that citizens can get transportation from their

homes, nearby and other places to the last stop.



ADG Yogesh Deshmukh: Effective action is being taken with better

coordination by the administration and police to end the mafia. He

said that if a large number of CCTV cameras are installed in the city,

it will facilitate control and investigation of crimes.



Collector Manish Singh: a plan is being prepared to run about one

thousand new buses and only cars to improve public transport system.

Traffic system will also be strengthened. Parking system will expand.

Plans for widening of city roads are also being finalized.



IG Harinarayan Chari Mishra: the process of removal of illegal

encroachments of mafias is going on. It has started getting good

results. There is a need to encourage shopkeepers and business

establishments in public interest for this, with a large number of

CCTV cameras installed in the city.