Indore: Competition Among Dentists For Plant Care Sparks Environmental Innovation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Dental College of the state has launched a unique competition among its doctors to foster environmental protection. As part of the campaign, 500 saplings have been planted on the college premises and the dentists are competing to ensure their growth and health.

The dentists whose plant thrives the best over the course of a year will be awarded at a special ceremony. This pioneering effort is believed to be the first of its kind in the country, where medical professionals are directly involved in a competition aimed at nurturing the environment.

The initiative has not only encouraged medicos to allocate time every day for the care of these plants but also instilled a sense of responsibility and teamwork. The doctors are regularly watering the plants, cleaning the surrounding area and monitoring the plants' health. A dedicated team oversees the competition to ensure fair play and to prevent any harm to the plants.

The college has formed separate teams of 70 senior doctors, each accompanied by five junior doctors and students, to take care of the plants. Each team is responsible for one plant and the competition has motivated all participants to strive for best results. Principal Dr Sandhya Jain discussed with colleagues the importance of not only planting trees but also ensuring their survival and growth.

Dr Jain proposed the competition to motivate everyone to take responsibility for the plants and the idea was warmly embraced by all doctors. The initiative has received enthusiastic participation from all dentists including Dr Madhu Ratre, Dr Vrinda, Dr Kuldeep Singh Rana, and others. Garden in-charge Dr Neelam and Dr Yojana have been appointed to oversee the progress of the plants.