Indore: Committee For GST Tribunal Constituted

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A committee, for setting up a bench of GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) and subsequently practising there, was constituted in city on Monday. The first meeting of the committee will be held on Tuesday.

`Committee for GST Tribunal at Indore’ was constituted by senior chartered accountants and tax consultants of city. It will be permanent and will do the work of technical updating and knowledge sharing regarding the establishment of GST Tribunal in city and the practice of GST Tribunal. It will also guide practical problems of taxpayers.

CA Shailendra Singh Solanki and CA Abhay Sharma of the coordination committee informed that the officers are also appointed to this committee. The mentor and patron of the committee are MP Shankar Lalwani and Mayor Pushya Mitra Bhargav. CA Manoj Phadnis, former national president of ICAI, is nominated as the chairman of the committee. Co-chairmen are senior advocate Sumit Nema and CA Kemisha Soni (central council member).

A coordinating committee was also constituted, which includes CA Shailendra Singh Solanki, CA Abhay Sharma, CA SN Goyal, CA Kirti Joshi, CA Mausam Rathi, CA Anand Jain, CA PD Nagar, advocate Mahesh Agarwal, CA Rajesh Mehta, RS Goyal, CA JP Saraf, CA Sunil G Khandelwal, CA Krishna Garg, CA Manoj P Gupta, CA Naveen Khandelwal, CA Sunil P Jain and CA Som Singhal.

Tax Practitioners’ Association has also filed a petition in Indore bench of MP High Court demanding to set up a bench of GSTAT in city, which will be heard in the court on Tuesday.

The first meeting of the committee for GST Tribunal will be held on Tuesday at Mayor's secretariat, wherein the further outline will also be decided.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)