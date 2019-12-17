Indore: Colourful procession to celebrate Syedna’s birthday by Bohras

Indore: Thousands took part in a colourful procession taken out by Dawoodi Bohras of Anjuman-E-Badri in the city to celebrate the birth anniversary of late Mohammed Burhanuddin the 52nd Syedna and the birthday of present Syedna, Mufaddal Saifuddin, on Tuesday.

The procession started from Juna Pitha covered Gorakund intersection, Khajuri Bazaar, Shakar Market, Bohra Bazaar, Marothia Bazaar, and concluded at Bohra Bakhal mosque. The procession featured bands and participants in different attire.

A group wearing yellow coloured ‘safa’ attracted special attention. There was another group in police uniform. A group of youngsters played drums in the procession making the mood celebratory.

Senior members of the community carried placards with words of wisdom and slogans for good health. Another attraction of the procession was the chariot. A group of tiny tots sat in the chariot dressed in traditional attire peeping out and singing blessings following their senior.

The procession was led by Shabbul Eduz Zahabi and organised under the guidance of Sheikh Fakhruddin Salim.

A large procession laden with elephant, camels, horses and several community bands started from Gandhi Ground and marched through city areas before concluded at Moiyadpura Masjid, Boharwadi.

Community secretary Mulla Yusuf Panbiharwala and coordinator Huzaif Shakurwala said, “People from all walks of life joined the procession.”

The Burhani Guards Scout Band played the national song and other songs talking about the glory of Madeh. Community members prayed for good health of the present Syedna and hoped that he would visit Indore soon.

Later on the auspicious day, the community members gathered at the respective masjids and community centres to listen to Dr Syedna's discourse telecasted in New Saifi mosque.